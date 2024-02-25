Demand for blood pressure monitors in Russia increased by 29% in 2023, the analytical company RNC Pharma told Izvestia. 2.2 million devices were sold online – for comparison, 890 thousand were sold last year. Sales in this segment amounted to 3 billion rubles.

Pressure measuring devices were sold through retail for almost 12 billion rubles, which is 1 billion more than in 2022. According to Nikolai Bespalov, development director of the analytical company RNC Pharma, offline dynamics were provided exclusively by Russian regions.

“The North Caucasus and the Far East are leading. Sales there increased by 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively,” he told Izvestia.

The expert associated the main increase in demand for devices with the online segment.

“Unique” offers have appeared. Unbranded products at low prices. Chinese devices are sold on the Internet not for 1.5–2.5 thousand rubles, but for only 500–800 rubles,” he noted.

Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that the sharp increase in demand arose due to an increase in the proportion of elderly people, an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, as well as an increase in the population’s concern for their health, coronavirus infection and weather conditions.

