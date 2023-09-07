Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

The advance of the Ukrainian troops in their counter-offensive is running slower than desired. Kiev wants more weapons from the West.

KIEV – Although the Ukrainian army is making progress against the Russian invading troops, these are progressing more slowly than desired. The Russian defense lines in the southern Zaporizhia region could only be breached after three months. It is therefore still too early to speak of a turning point in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine requests more special demining equipment from the West

The Russian forces have laid extensive mine belts around their positions. According to Ukrainian information, up to five mines per square meter have been laid in some places, a mixture of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines. Anti-tank mines would be stacked on top of each other to ensure the destruction of mine-sweeping equipment brought forward.

The British RUSI research institute (Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies) estimates that the Ukrainian troops are “advancing about 700 to 1,200 meters every five days”. Apparently, however, there is a second and third Russian line whose defensive positions are estimated to be up to 32 kilometers deep. Ukraine has therefore requested more special demining equipment from the West. However, it is not clear whether this will arrive quickly enough or be effective enough.

USA wants to supply uranium ammunition to Ukraine

In view of the slow progress, the West wants to supply Ukraine with modern weapons and ammunition. The US wants to supply uranium ammunition. The Kremlin is protesting against this. “This is very bad news,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Interfax news agency. The use of such munitions will lead to an increase in the incidence of cancer and other diseases, he said.

Still, Europe remains Ukraine’s biggest helper. According to figures from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, European aid commitments for Ukraine now total 156 billion euros. The sum is more than twice as high as the US pledges of less than 70 billion, the IfW reported from its “Ukraine Support Tracker”. For the commitments from Europe, the Institute adds up the funds promised by the European Union, its member states and non-EU countries such as Great Britain or Norway.

Germany wants to support Ukraine with an additional ten billion euros

A new aid pot from the EU alone, the so-called Ukraine Facility, includes 50 billion euros for the years 2023 to 2027. Other commitments for multi-year support include a German military package worth 10.5 billion euros for the years 2024 to 2027 the IfW names multi-year programs from Norway, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Sweden, Portugal and Lithuania. A good two weeks ago, Denmark and the Netherlands were the first western states to agree to the delivery of US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Denmark wants to provide 19 machines, the Netherlands 42. (erpe / dpa / AFP)