Munich – On the occasion of the online meeting of the seven major economic powers (G7) Development organizations have a global vaccination schedule and are more committed to fighting that Coronavirus required. Poorer countries need more help. From the meeting on Friday G7– Round, at which for the first time the new US President Joe Biden will also make financial commitments to fight the pandemic and distribute Vaccines expected.

This year the federal government is making available 1.5 billion euros for the campaign of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other actors with the ACT Accelerator (Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator). An important part is the Covax initiative, in which the development and distribution of Corona vaccines be pooled to provide fair access to all countries.

Organization One criticizes G7 talks: Rich nations secure too much corona vaccine

Organization One criticized that rich nations would gain access to much more Vaccines secure as you need. Access is made more difficult for poorer countries. If rich countries continued to have a monopoly on the first two billion vaccine doses, it could double that number corona-Giving dead as if the vaccine was shared fairly, according to the organization on their website.

Of the G7– One called for “careful planning” to global distribution of states Vaccines to improve. The transfer must start before potential donor countries start accumulating excess vaccine doses. “As long as the virus remains uncontrolled somewhere on the planet, it will continue to mutate, cross borders and wreak havoc in society and the global economy,” said an analysis by the organization.

Corona pandemic and vaccine in focus: G7 discussion and online security conference

The G7 video call will take place tomorrow, Friday (February 19, 2021) under the chairmanship of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The official G7Summit is scheduled to take place in Cornwall, UK in June. The virtual G7 summit is the first international meeting at which the new US president Joe Biden participates. Much hope is placed in it for an improvement in transatlantic relations. To the G7 countries In addition to Germany, the USA and Great Britain, it also includes France, Italy, Canada and Japan.

On the same day there is also an online version of the Munich Security Conference instead, which has been postponed in its usual form. Here, too, it should be about transatlantic relations, but other topics are climate protection and also the corona pandemic. Next to the new US President Joe Biden Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), UN General Secretary António Guterres and Bill Gates will speak at the conference. The meeting can be followed online in the live stream.

António Guterres: “Distribution of the corona vaccines unfair”

UN Secretary General António Guterres had criticized * this week that the distribution of the corona–Vaccines completely "unbalanced and unfair". Because so far ten countries have vaccinated three quarters of all available vaccine doses, he criticized. 130 other countries, however, had not yet received a single dose. He called for a global vaccination plan that would involve researchers, manufacturers and donors.