legal case in BelgiumJustice in Belgium demands 22 months in prison against a Dutchman (71) who fled without a driver's license in a seized car. The man refused to stop, rammed police vans during the chase and almost ran over an officer. According to his lawyer, the man had lost his home and heart and the car was his last possession.
Latest update:
14:19
