Demakes have become something we always see after the release of the most anticipated PlayStation games. While we’ve seen what The Last of Us and other PS1-style titles would look like in the past, it feels like fans have moved on a generation as a recent video shows us what it looks like God of War: Ragnarok Playstation 2 style.

Recently, the user known as Speclizer, shared a video that shows us God of War: Ragnarok as if it had been released in 2003. As you can see below, the animations, textures and many other elements lack the benefits and improvements that are expected. presented throughout the three generations that separate this project from the official launch. Nevertheless, this video may contain spoilers for many.

Without a doubt, a job well worth appreciating. Considering most of the demakes we see don’t make it past the PS1 era, it’s good to see these projects moving forward. Now we just have to wait and see how it would look Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 If it had come out on PS2.

Via: Speclizer