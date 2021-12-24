The complete line-up of pilots who will participate in the world championship 2022 it presented numerous innovations with respect to the championship which ended in Abu Dhabi; between transfers, withdrawals and non-reconfirmations, one of the most interesting operations reported the signature of the Mercedes. The German team, winner of the constructors’ title, has in fact signed George Russell to replace Valtteri Bottas, with the Finn in turn destined for Alfa Romeo. In this way, the Brackley house will present an all-British duo of drivers, with Russell joining Lewis Hamilton.

Thus, three years after his debut in the Circus, the 23-year-old from King’s Lynn will leave Williams, a team with which he took his first steps in the category, also establishing results of all value; in addition to several placings in the points, caught in a particularly complex period for the Grove team, Russell conquered his only podium in Belgium, finishing 2nd at the end of a race that was never seriously disputed due to bad weather. Among the most saddened by the departure of the 2018 Formula 2 champion is the Williams Technical Director, François-Xavier Demaison.

The French engineer, who has held this role since March, has in fact highlighted his regret for the absence of English in 2022, which will be replaced by the returning Alex Albon, thus analyzing the main reasons for his regret: “It is certainly a great loss, because he knew the team – He admitted – and he was able to motivate everyone every day, every minute, every hour. I think he’s a great driver, and he deserves to have a great car at his disposal that we don’t have for him at the moment. It’s normal for this guy to go somewhere else. Personally I pushed for an experienced replacement, and not a too young driver. We need the feedback that he was able to provide. We are just engineers, we don’t drive the car. Even though we believe we do a lot of simulations and know everything, it is the rider who plays a large part of the process, and we believe that with Alex we will be able to work positively. He seems to be a rather technically oriented rider, and we need his input “.