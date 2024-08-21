Dem Convention, Obamas Launch Kamala Harris: “This Is the Time to Do Something, Vote for Her”

With the public endorsement of the Obama now there are no more doubts, it will be Kamala Harris to challenge Donald Trump for the presidential elections of United States. The second day of the Democratic convention in Chicago saw as absolute protagonists Michelle and Barack Obama. “I don’t know about you but I feel charged“, said the former president addressing the thousands of delegates present at the Democratic convention, and adding that Kamala Harris Made Him Feel ‘Hopeful’ Again. “Do you also feel – said Michelle – that there is a different air in the air? It is the contagious power of hope“. “The work that Donald Trump is currently looking for – Michelle Obama continued – it could be one of those black jobs“. The reference is to the “black work” with which Trump had defined those jobs at risk of being “stolen” by illegal migrants.

The definition had earned the tycoon the accusation of racism. Barack Obama paid tribute to Kamala Harris by adapting the famous slogan of his own election campaign”Yes we can” in “Yes she can“, yes, she, Harris, can do it. The convention audience immediately sang the chorus “yes she can”. Barack Obama then he spoke about the current president: “Joe Biden has defended democracy in a time of great danger. And I am proud to consider him my president and to consider him my friend.”

Then the final appeal: “There is no time to sit around and complain. We have to do something now.“. And when the former president, remembering how Donald Trump had pushed to overturn the law to secure the border and take away women’s reproductive rights, the audience began to boo in disapproval of the tycoon, Obama said: “Don’t boo, vote“.