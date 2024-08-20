Dem Convention, Biden: “It’s not true that I’m angry because you asked me to withdraw…”

TO Chicago The Democratic convention that will lead to Kamala’s official nomination has begun Harris as the Democratic candidate in the presidential race United States of November against Donald Trump. The first to take the stage was President Joe Bidenwho said he bore no ill will toward other Democrats who have asked to withdraw from the 2024 race, as he passed the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris. “All this talk about how I’m angryor with all the people who said I should resign, It is not true” Biden said, as the crowd chanted “We love Joe.” “I love my country more and we must preserve our democracy“, the US president stressed.

In his historic speech at the Democratic Convention in Chicago, President Joe Biden he said that Kamala Harris will be “a president our children will be able to admire”, “a president respected by world leaders, because he already is. He will be a president we can all be proud of and he will be a historic president who will give his footprint to America’s future“. With a nod to her personal experience, Joe Biden added that “like many of our best presidents, she was also vice president.” Joe Biden did not spare harsh criticism and attacks towards Trumpcalling it a “loser” and a “criminal“.

In particular, he focused on the circumstances of the historic start of his presidency after the insurrection of January 6, 2021. “I have raised my right hand and sworn an oath to you and to God that I will preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, and faithfully execute the office of President of the United States,” Biden said, recalling his tumultuous inauguration four years ago.In front of me was a city surrounded by the National Guard.. Behind me, the Capitoljust two weeks earlier, had been invaded by a violent mob. What I knew then, from the bottom of my heart, I know now: There is no place for political violence in America. No one,” the outgoing president continued. “You can’t only say you love your country when you win,” Biden stressed.