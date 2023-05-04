Deluxe! The brilliant assistance of Andrés Ricaurte in the defeat of Medellín

The first two goals of the match this Wednesday between Independiente Medellín and Metropolitanos, in the Copa Libertadores, could well enter the summaries of December 28.

Medellín began winning with an own goal from Ecuadorian Carlos Gruezo and then, an unusual goal against Daniel Londoño gave Metropolitanos the tie.

Before the end of the first half, the DIM scored another three goals. The fourth, achieved by Luciano Pons at 45+2, was marked by a luxury action by Andrés Ricaurte.

Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

Ricaurte, without dropping the ball, fired a brilliant cross from the left to leave Pons ready to score Medellín’s fourth goal.

Gooooooool for DIM and the first half ends After a spectacular first-rate cross by Ricaurte, Pons headed in a great way and set up the fourth for González’s team. Medellin 4-1 Metropolitans ▶️ Don’t miss the 🏆 CONMEBOL #Liberators in #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/W9aqS95vwO — ESPN Soccer Colombia (@ESPNFutbolCol) May 4, 2023

In the end, Medellín prevailed 4-2 and reached four points in the group B table of the Copa Libertadores.

The team led by David González is third in the zone behind Nacional from Uruguay, which has seven, and Internacional from Porto Alegre. This Wednesday, these two squads drew 2-2 in Brazil.

