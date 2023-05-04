Deluxe! The brilliant assistance of Andrés Ricaurte in the defeat of Medellín

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Andrés RicaurteAndrés Ricaurte
Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe
Andrés RicaurteAndrés Ricaurte
The Colombian team beat Metropolitanos de Venezuela in the Copa Libertadores.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The first two goals of the match this Wednesday between Independiente Medellín and Metropolitanos, in the Copa Libertadores, could well enter the summaries of December 28.
Medellín began winning with an own goal from Ecuadorian Carlos Gruezo and then, an unusual goal against Daniel Londoño gave Metropolitanos the tie.
Before the end of the first half, the DIM scored another three goals. The fourth, achieved by Luciano Pons at 45+2, was marked by a luxury action by Andrés Ricaurte.
Ricaurte, without dropping the ball, fired a brilliant cross from the left to leave Pons ready to score Medellín’s fourth goal.
Gooooooool for DIM and the first half ends
After a spectacular first-rate cross by Ricaurte, Pons headed in a great way and set up the fourth for González’s team.
Medellin 4-1 Metropolitans
▶️ Don’t miss the 🏆 CONMEBOL #Liberators in #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/W9aqS95vwO
— ESPN Soccer Colombia (@ESPNFutbolCol) May 4, 2023
In the end, Medellín prevailed 4-2 and reached four points in the group B table of the Copa Libertadores.
The team led by David González is third in the zone behind Nacional from Uruguay, which has seven, and Internacional from Porto Alegre. This Wednesday, these two squads drew 2-2 in Brazil.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Deluxe #brilliant #assistance #Andrés #Ricaurte #defeat #Medellín
Leave a Reply