'Delulu' is the 'solulu'. No, I have not made a mistake when typing, nor are you, the reader, crossing the lines. That you don't understand anything? Don't worry, when you finish this report you will understand. This expression is the new motto of Generation Z, which are the kids born from the mid-nineties to the mid-2000s, that is, those who are between approximately 18 and 28 years old at the moment.

“To be or be 'delulu' is to aspire and visualize goals that in principle are very difficult or almost impossible to achieve,” defines psychologist Elena Dapra. On TikTok, the favorite social network of this generation, it is one of the hot topics (what tweeters call 'trending topic') and has more than six billion views.

An important debate has been generated around this word and the 'centennials' themselves wonder if they are centennials or not. «I realized it recently. And it is the factor that has led me to achieve everything I have wanted,” explains Juliana González in her profile. According to what they preach in their videos, this philosophy is or has been the door to happiness. Opening it, that is, being delulu, is obtaining it with more or less work, yes.

The term actually comes from the English word 'delusional', which means delusional. And at first, it was limited to those followers of K-pop, a style of popular music that was born in South Korea, but which has later become a cultural movement. The Covid era gave him wings and served as an escape from confinement for young people around the world. Her aesthetic is very striking and she has made colors, glitter, corsets, cosmetics, hairstyles, girlish features… her hallmarks.

The key is in that escapist function, which is what 'centennials' also do when applying the delulu philosophy in their daily lives. It leaves them in a psychological space that allows them to believe that they can do all those things, therefore, believe in themselves,” details Dapra. And what's more, with this, they release “hormones such as oxytocin and dopamine”, which are involved in well-being. That is, it gives them happiness, they feel what we can popularly call 'high'. It increases their self-esteem, an essential feeling that directs our lives at all levels almost without us being aware.

A parallel reality



And this generation, generation Z, needs those pushes. You need to dream. “Sometimes, that dreamed reality gives them a self-confidence that they desire and that does not have to be what they really have,” continues the expert. That is, they believe things to feel the impulse, although they are really aware that they cannot achieve it or that it is very difficult.

– Not all that glitters is gold

– The feeling of professionals as to why they resort to the 'delulu' philosophy is that this generation does not have a sense of stability, they believe that they will not be able to achieve a lot of things.

And therefore, in order not to sink into a state of depression, they need to fantasize that they do. «Behind all this there is a hidden pessimism. They don't like the real world in front of them. So, they resort to this strategy to believe that they can beat him. They need to create that parallel reality to pull them. They take refuge in it to move forward,” explains Dapra, who sees young people in consultation who actually act like this. “And they tell it in a comical way, they laugh at it.”

Acting as a 'delulu', therefore, serves to escape from that gray reality that haunts young people. Sometimes this is achieved by reading, watching movies, going out… And other times, fantasizing. Now, seen in perspective, everyone and all generations have had or have a 'delulu' point.

Frustration tolerance



The explanation is that we function better, including our brain, if we anticipate success. When what we do is the opposite, that is, anticipate failure, we can even fall into anxiety and depression, which is what happens to a significant part of the population with these diseases.

The debate is about how much centennials believe their own fantasies: what happens if I don't get what I project in my mind? Is 'delulu' then the 'solulu' (solution)? This is where another very important concept comes in called frustration tolerance. “Their relationship is direct.” If they take it as a joke, there would be no possibility of a huge disappointment, but there are those who truly believe it. “In this case, they hit a wall all the time.”

– And how do we help them so that they don't do it?

– We must make them understand that perhaps with smaller steps they can achieve more things.