Deluge of memes due to downpour in Millionaires vs. Penarol

Millonarios saw their party at El Campín marred by a tremendous downpour that fell on Tuesday night in Bogotá and forced the suspension of the match against Peñarol in the Copa Sudamericana.

(You may be interested: Millionaires vs. Peñarol: see the great blue goals in El Campín)

The rain did not stop in Bogotá, the field suffered the consequences, the ball no longer rolled and this forced the central judge to suspend the game.

Immediately the memes exploded on social networks with a lot of humor because of the downpour that stopped the football party.

the memes

The match between Millonarios vs Peñarol stopped due to rain at Campin de Bogotá 😳☔️💦 While it clears, let’s see reactions 👀 👀👀https://t.co/vMhysqkfa9 — Radioacktiva_ (@Radioacktiva_) May 24, 2023

SPORTS