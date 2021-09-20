The second chapter of Deltarune it came unexpectedly to PC last week. Alongside this, the game is currently available for free. As if that were not enough, Toby Fox, creator of this installment and Undertale, shared a new update and details on future episodes for this title.

On the game’s Itch page, Fox mentioned that Deltarune It will be composed of five chapters in total, with the other three hitting the market at a set price, and not for free. Sadly, this is all the information that has been provided regarding the future of the series.

Considering that the first chapter of Deltarune hit the market in October 2018, we had to wait three years to have this second part. About, Fox You mentioned that you hope the time between chapters is not that long, to the degree that you are considering hiring developers to help you. Let’s remember that both Undertale What Deltarune They were developed basically just by Toby Fox, with the help of other people on the visuals.

Hopefully we have more information about the future of Deltarune ASAP. In related topics, here you can listen to the song that Toby Fox created for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Via: Deltarune