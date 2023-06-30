It’s been almost two years since the second chapter of Deltarunes, with the team working headlong to complete work on the remaining three which, if promises are kept, will be published simultaneously. But how is the work progressing? Toby Fox offered us a update about.

Specifically in a newsletter sent in the past few hours, Toby Fox spoke of Chapter 3 and how the team is focusing mainly on this part, with a small group of people instead working on the subsequent ones. Apparently the work on this chapter is well advanced, so much so that once completed the final area will be playable from start to finish.

“Like last time, we’re focusing on Chapter 3. However, some people are working on parts of later chapters, like bullet patterns or puzzles.”

“Regarding Chapter 3, we are finally creating the final area of ​​the overworld. One might think it is like the ‘Queen’s Castle’ or the ‘Castle of Cards’, but for this chapter. Once this part is completed, the chapter will finally be fully playable…! (Trivia: I composed the song for this area in 2016…)”

“This chapter is made up of a lot of different pieces… so it was hard to figure out exactly how everything was playing out. Now that things are clearer, I just have to steamroll the entire game and crush all the bumps. There may be things to add, fix or remove… but a lot of the pieces have already been fairly refined, so it won’t be a problem.”