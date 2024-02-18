Toby Fox – creator of Undertale – has provided a new update on Deltarune, the game set in the same narrative universe as Undertale. The information comes from one official newsletter.

The team is currently working on Japanese localization of chapter 3, followed by porting and bug testing. At that point it will be “completely complete”.

As for the chapters 4 and 5the main focus is now mainly on Chapter 4, with some “minor work” also taking place on Chapter 5. The new producer involved will apparently help the team meet a new internal deadline for the fourth chapter.