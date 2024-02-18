Toby Fox – creator of Undertale – has provided a new update on Deltarune, the game set in the same narrative universe as Undertale. The information comes from one official newsletter.
The team is currently working on Japanese localization of chapter 3, followed by porting and bug testing. At that point it will be “completely complete”.
As for the chapters 4 and 5the main focus is now mainly on Chapter 4, with some “minor work” also taking place on Chapter 5. The new producer involved will apparently help the team meet a new internal deadline for the fourth chapter.
Toby Fox's full statement
“Happy 2024 to everyone! The DELTARUNE team (and I) took some time off for the holidays to visit our families, but now everyone is back and excited to get back to playing.”
“About Chapter 3, we are working on the Japanese localization. Then we'll start porting and bugtesting the chapter, after which it will be… completely complete!”
“As mentioned last time, the team is mainly focusing on Chapter 4, with some minor work on Chapter 5. We've set an internal deadline for Chapter 4, and our new producer will help us make the sweet moves needed to meet it. I'm sure this will be a really productive year!!!”
“As usual, there's not much I can share without spoiling anything.”
