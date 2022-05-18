The last three chapters of the game will be released at the same time, but Toby Fox has not yet confirmed a date.

After the tremendous success of Undertale, there are not a few players who follow all the publications of its creator, Toby Fox. Time has rewarded us with a new game that, although it has nothing to do with the world of Sans, Papyrus, Toriel and company, has high doses of RPG and humor. Deltarune has already won us over with its first free chapter, and we had to wait several years for the second part of this story.

The development of the game is progressing well. I have good vibes with thisToby FoxAnd what about the rest of the game? Toby Fox is still developing the chapters 3, 4 and 5, which will be paid and will be released at the same time. And, after a long period of silence, the creator of the title returns to address his community with the most comical conceptual images. As you can see in the tweet located below these lines, the creator of the game still maintains that humor that, although doesn’t say much about the titlealways encourages his fans.

Along with these images, Fox has published a comment in which he briefly advances the status of the following Deltarune chapters: “By the way, the development of the game progress well. Recently I have gotten more and more people to help me, I have Good vibrations With this.” Considering that the first chapter of the installment came out in 2018 and the second part forced us to wait until 2021, we dare not theorize about a release date for the entire experience.

What we are sure of is that Fox has the trust of millions of players, because Undertale has risen as one of the biggest indie icons of recent years. After all, it has some features that have not only surprised us, but have also been able to find different ways to approach a genre as well known as action RPG. If you want to know more about this unexpected work, you can read our analysis of Undertale.

