Toby Fox, creator of Undertale, released another free newsletter this week that provides a new update on the next chapter of the series Deltarune. The official update on the progress of Chapter 3 is that the team is working hard and that the chapter is now “playable from start to finish”. Unfortunately it’s not finished yet, so we’ll have to wait a little longer.
Toby Fox said: “I can’t say it’s finished yet, but certainly the unfinished parts seem to be fewer and fewer. It’s a good thing because, no matter how hard I try to sleep, until the game is over, all I will see are nightmares…”.
Deltarune Chapter 3, something has been cancelled
Fox also provided some details on a “stealth-focused section of the game” that apparently didn’t make it into the final version of Chapter 3. song that would have been used for this part was though shared online, if you want to listen to it.
Fox wrote: “We were originally thinking of putting a section focused on stealth, where you moved slowly and stealthily through certain areas. After developing some concepts, we realized that a mechanic that basically makes you move slower isn’t necessarily fun.”
Finally, a reminder that Undertale is officially eight years old but Toby says he doesn’t have “a lot of energy for a wild and crazy event this year,” so other than this newsletter update, there’s nothing special.
#Deltarune #Chapter #Toby #Fox #updates #progress #work
Leave a Reply