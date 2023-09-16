Toby Fox, creator of Undertale, released another free newsletter this week that provides a new update on the next chapter of the series Deltarune. The official update on the progress of Chapter 3 is that the team is working hard and that the chapter is now “playable from start to finish”. Unfortunately it’s not finished yet, so we’ll have to wait a little longer.

Toby Fox said: “I can’t say it’s finished yet, but certainly the unfinished parts seem to be fewer and fewer. It’s a good thing because, no matter how hard I try to sleep, until the game is over, all I will see are nightmares…”.