The spiritual successor of Undertale premiered its Chapter 2 this Friday and from Toby Fox they talk about future installments.

Undertale came to the indie scene six years ago as a magnificent rarity at the hands of Toby Fox, with a well-planned work played by the viewer himself, constantly breaking the fourth wall. An original game that immediately earned cult game status, reaping a legion of unconditional fans eager to receive new proposals from its creator.

Deltarune Chapter 2 arrived yesterday, Friday, September 17Toby Fox’s response was Deltarune, a spiritual successor still in development and that is hitting the market in episodic format. Its creators have confessed that although the initial intention was to launch Deltarune when all the chapters were finished, this was very hard both for them and for the fans, who preferred not to have to wait so long to continue with the story.

The next three chapters will be priced higher than UndertaleThe second chapter, Deltarune Chapter 2, arrived yesterday, Friday, September 17, by surprise on the occasion of the celebration of the sixth anniversary of Undertale. Both the first and the recently released, second chapter, have been offered for free by Toby Fox. the official website of Deltarune, the team has talked about what it means to launch these types of games for free and wanted that This second chapter is a contribution of the study to help with the bad situation derived from the difficult times that we have had to live. A beautiful gesture with which he has also wanted to help his colleagues in the indie industry, encouraging players to invest the money you haven’t spent on Deltarune in other projects from indie developers.

From Toby Fox they have also shared a link to buy the original soundtrack of the game for all those who also want to contribute financially to the study. They have finished their last blog update advising players that both Chapter 3, like 4 and 5, which will serve to complete the game, will have a price and that although they don’t know which one, will cost more than Undertale. The first chapter of Deltarune was released in 2018 and these last three, would be released at the same time in the future, although we have no further information on when they will arrive.

