TSE considers that ex-Lava Jato resigned from the Public Ministry to avoid administrative punishment

the impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) filed an appeal to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on Thursday (1st.

In the order (full – 463KB), the politician’s defense argues that the representations he faced as a public prosecutor did not have“sanctioning”. In other words, they still did not constitute an administrative-disciplinary process.

On May 16, the TSE decided to revoke Dallagnol’s candidacy registration on the understanding that he anticipated his resignation from the position of prosecutor to avoid administrative punishment by the CNMP (Conselho Nacional do Ministério Público), which could make him ineligible according to the Clean Record Law.

In response, Dallagnol stated that his impeachment was a “futurology exercise”. According to the former prosecutor, the TSE’s decision was taken by “assumptions, one on top of the other”. He also cited the existence of a possible retaliation “promised” by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The ex-prosecutor of the Republic and now federal deputy threatened with losing his mandate had the only option to appeal to the STF. Once the appeal is filed, the House is unlikely to take any action to remove Deltan’s seat and will await the Court’s final decision.

With the order in the Supreme, Dallagnol needs to count on luck. It’s just that the STF will draw, as usual, 1 of the 11 justices to be the rapporteur of the case. In addition, it is important to know in which of the two Panels the minister who will analyze the case operates.

If by chance the rapporteur is drawn out of the 1st Panel, there is a chance for Deltan. It’s just that there are the judges most sympathetic to Lava Jato, such as Roberto Barroso (vice president of the STF) and Luiz Fux. In case the process is distributed to a minister of the 2nd Panel, everything becomes more difficult: there predominates a more anti-Lavajatista culture, which can aggravate the risk of defeat for the deputy.

