05/21/2023 – 20:25

In a provocation to Minister Gilmar Mendes, dean of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) said this Sunday, 21, that Curitiba ‘does not have the germ of fascism’.

“Curitiba has the germ of democracy, honesty, integrity and the fight against corruption”, he wrote on social networks after participating in an act in the city against the decision that left him ineligible for the next eight years.

A Publication refers to Gilmar Mendes’ interview on Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, at the beginning of the month. The minister stated that Curitiba was the ‘germ of fascism’ and helped elect former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2018.

When speaking to supporters at today’s act, Dallagnol had already attacked the minister. The former prosecutor said that other parliamentarians who criticized higher courts could be impeached.

“I believe in the freedom of having a Supreme Court with a minister who does not say that Curitiba is the germ of fascism. Because I want to say to you: Curitiba is not the germ of fascism. Curitiba is the environment of democracy”, she shot.

The decision to revoke Dallagnol’s mandate is taken by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The ministers understood that he tried to circumvent the Clean Record Law.

The former head of Lava Jato can still try to regain his mandate, but he needs to wait out of office. Resources can be sent to the TSE itself and to the Federal Supreme Court. The chances of victory, however, are considered small: the judgment in the Electoral Court was unanimous and the STF has an anti-Lava Jato majority – a wing led precisely by Gilmar Mendes.























