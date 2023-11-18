admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/18/2023 – 10:55

Former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR) had a lecture canceled at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), after members of the student movement pressured the institution to prevent Dallagnol from participating in the event at the institution’s Faculty of Law. The former parliamentarian claimed to be the target of censorship.

UFPR told the Estadão that the reservation of space at the university had not been made by the responsible body of the institution and that the organizers had not met the requirements for the lecture.

The event entitled “Voz e Vez: Freedom of Expression and Criminal Procedure”, was scheduled for 7:20 pm this Friday, 17th, but was canceled this Thursday, 16th, by the institution’s Legal Sciences Sector Management.

The former deputy says he was censored by the university. According to Deltan Dallagnol, it is not possible to debate ideas at UFPR because the “left has taken over” the institution. “Authoritarianism and thought monitoring have found adherents everywhere and I am disappointed to see this,” he said.

“UFPR is the college where I studied and graduated in Law. Furthermore, the university is the environment par excellence that respects plurality and diversity of ideas. Thus, the real fascists are those who try to silence the voices of those on the right. It is absurd to think that the university blocked and censored a lecture in which I would speak about freedom of expression”, said Deltan Dallagnol.

The event with the participation of the former deputy began to be publicized on social media at the beginning of this week, which led the UFPR Central Student Directory (DCE) and other student movements to request the cancellation of the lecture.

The DCE scheduled an event at the university to begin an hour before the event began, with an Instagram post urging students to “expel the fascist from UFPR.”

After the announcement of the cancellation, the UFPR DCE published a note on Instagram celebrating the university’s decision and classifying the cancellation of the lecture as a victory for the collective. According to the directory, they were in contact with the institution’s administration to try to “find a way to stop” the event.

“This is another victory for the student movement and the entire progressive, democratic and popular field of our institution. Let’s keep paying attention! Those who daily attack public educational institutions love to use them as a political platform to spread hate”, said the UFPR DCE.

On X (formerly Twitter), Novo stated that “the cancellation of the event is absurd and reveals yet another attempt to silence voices on the right”. “Novo remains vigilant to guarantee freedom of expression and the plurality of ideas in our universities. Enough of leftist domination!”, stated the party.

Justice in Paraná does not see censorship in canceling a lecture

Former Curitiba councilor Rodrigo Marcial (Novo) presented a security measure at the Court of Justice of Paraná (TJ-PR) so that UFPR could allow the event to be held this Friday or at some later date. The request was rejected by the court on Friday night, the 17th.

According to the Court, UFPR did not have enough time to guarantee the safety of the students and Dallagnol at the lecture. “It appears, in these terms, that the denial of authorization under discussion presented reasonable grounds, and it is not possible to conclude, based on the elements contained in the records, that it is the result of an act of censorship or curtailment of freedom of expression”, stated the TJ-PR .

In a note sent to Estadão, UFPR stated that the reservation of space at the Faculty of Law had not been made by the responsible body of the institution. According to the university, it would be necessary for a professor to make the request, which would not have been done by the lecture organizers.

“The Legal Sciences sector did not receive confirmation from the faculty member who made the initial request, stating that he would be responsible for the event and would monitor its development. We have, therefore, that the event in question was announced by supposed organizers without authorization or confirmation from the management of the Legal Sciences sector, either in the Salão Nobre or in another room in the sector”, said UFPR.

Marcial denies that the request was made without complying with the requirements made by UFPR, arguing that there was a teacher who was ready to accompany the event. The teacher confirmed her interest to Estadão, but did not want to identify herself for fear of retaliation, according to her.