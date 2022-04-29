Nowadays most of us spend many hours on the computer. In fact, there are few jobs that do not involve the use of a terminal in at least part of the working day.

This, in addition to the undoubted benefits that we can all imagine, can also lead to some annoyances: among the best known there are certainly those linked to incorrect posturewhich in the long run can cause physical discomfort.

A very common problem, and at the same time underestimated, is that linked to misuse of the mouse and keyboard causing inflammation of the carpal tunnel.

Trying to alleviate these annoyances and improve the working conditions of those who spend hours at the PC is the goal of many companies, including the Slovenian Deltahub: born a few years ago, but with some important awards to its credit, this one startup is working on the design of some products capable of increasing the ergonomics of the workstations.

Their flagship product is the Carpio 2.0a cushion able to relieve any discomfort on the wrist, reducing stress to the carpal tunnel. Let’s find out immediately what it is.

Unboxing and content

THE Carpio 2.0 are contained in an elegant and minimal box: thanks to a practical fabric tab we can open the casket that contains the product, which at the same time opens the upper part of the box where we are briefly shown how to use the bearingtogether with a QR Code through which to open a link YouTube in which to see how to best position the product.

In the drawer that we are going to extract we find the Carpio himself, a adhesive with the manufacturer’s logo and a comfortable cloth bag inside which to store the bearing to carry it with us or simply store it in a more orderly manner.

To denote a certain care in the realization of the product, at the bottom of the box we find a short message from Deltahub reminding us that we have a product made to last in our hands.

And moving on to Carpio itself, the sensation is in fact that of a solid and well built product: after all in Deltahub they worked closely with physiatrists and physiotherapists giving birth to something like 50 virtual prototypes before finding the final shapewhich we see today.

Our palm rest consists of 2 distinct partswith different materials that can be easily removed for cleaning or to interchange the parts with others of a different color (in addition to the black of the review there are gray and white, plus other shades in limited edition): a ergonomic silicone pad it’s a chassis in rigid Teflon that allows us to slide the Carpio without too many problems, using it for both the keyboard and the mouse.

Unlike other similar media, which tend to apply some pressure on the carpal tunnel, to relieve stress reducing the blood supply to the affected part, Carpio provides a real support that raises the palm of our hand by about one centimeter going to apply his own pressure to his hypotenary section, that is the most “fleshy” part of the hand just above the wrist.

The first impact with Carpio it may not be that easy, as the box warns us it may take up to ten days to get used to its use. Once the natural adaptation period has passed, the use comes naturally with our posture that will adapt to rest comfortably on the bearing never detaching even to switch from writing on the keyboard to using the mouse and increasing the hours of productivity in front of the screen without suffering any setbacks.

To facilitate ergonomics, Carpio is available in two sizes: S and L. The measurement is suggested directly from the site, with the palm of our hand compared to a credit card; the smaller size will be purchased if the paper is wider than the palm, vice versa an L.

Carpio 2.0 can be purchased on the Deltahub official website.