Deltacron variant, still not to worry. “At the moment he is under observation” virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco tells Adnkronos Salute about the new Deltacron variant, the union of the two variants Delta and Omicron, identified in Cyprus. “To know a little more it will take between 15 days and three weeks“.” It is not yet defined as a variant of concern, “he explains.

“For now – explains the expert – we only know that it is a variant that combines the mutations of both variants and that he has seen a small number of reports for some time already, but it is a question of understanding how diffusive it is. “It is not known in fact whether the new mutation has taken on the diffusivity of Omicron and the aggressiveness of the Delta or other aspects. “It is all to be identified – concludes the virologist -. To date we only have to see the positive fact that if we are careful we can also monitor these variants, there are more than a thousand registered “.