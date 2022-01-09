Deltacron brings together Delta and Omicron

Deltacron is a new variant of Covid that brings together the Delta And Omicron. The discovery, made by the University of Cyprus, is reported by the American site Bloomberg. “We – he explained to Sigma Tv Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences – we found this strain of the virus which is a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants. “

The researchers identified twenty-five cases, which showed that the presence of ‘Deltacron‘is higher among inpatients than in those with mild symptoms. The genetic sequences were sent to the international database ‘Gisaid’ for further studies.

“Let’s see if it is more contagious than the previous variants,” commented Kostrikis, according to whom, however, this new strain will probably be dominated by Omicron, which proved to be much more contagious but also less lethal, especially with vaccinated people.