Dr. Leontios Kostrikis, who leads the team of scientists working in the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology at the University of Cyprus, said that a new strain of Corona virus has been identified in Cyprus, according to the “Cybers Mail” website.

He explained to local media that the new mutant “Deltacron” shares the genetic background with the “Delta” mutant, along with some “Omicron” mutations.

He said, “We found a large number of mutations previously found only in omicron cases, which differ from other mutant, as it contains 30 mutations,” noting that “10 of these mutations were identified in samples taken in Cyprus.”

He added that this good mutation was found in samples from 25 people in Cyprus, 11 of whom were hospitalized due to the Corona virus.

The frequency of mutations was higher among those in hospital, which may mean that there is a relationship between deltacrone and hospitalization.

It is still too early to predict whether deltachron is more powerful than delta and omicron, Kostrikis said. The Cypriot Minister of Health noted that “more details will be announced at a press conference next week.”