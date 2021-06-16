ofVeronika Silberg shut down

The delta variant is still rarely represented in Germany. According to the virologist, the introduction of the mutations in summer can hardly be prevented.

Frankfurt – “I take a critical view of major events where a lot of people come together who are not yet or only partially vaccinated,” explained the Frankfurt virologist Sandra Ciesek in the new episode of the NDR podcast “The Coronavirus Update”, just a few hours before first European Championship game of the German national team.

But the virologist also warned vacationers to be careful: “Of course, traveling is a danger”. After all, on vacation you behave differently than usual. You go out more to eat and there is more alcohol flowing. There are also other possible risks, such as poor hygiene conditions. The introduction of virus variants by vacationers can hardly be avoided. “The important thing is to postpone that as long as possible,” emphasized Ciesek, referring to the situation in Great Britain.

Drosten and Ciesek warn against the delta variant: the introduction of the mutation can hardly be prevented

In the United Kingdom, the end of the corona measures was just in sight when the rapid spread of the delta mutation drastically worsened the situation again. Is Germany blooming a comparable development? Ciesek’s podcast colleague Christian Drosten also predicted that Delta or similar variants would “certainly dominate the field here by autumn”.

The federal states also fear a rapid spread of the delta variant and are apparently planning to tighten the corona rules for trips abroad.

Corona infection despite vaccination? – Virologist urges caution in summer

But how did it come to this in England, even though more people have already been vaccinated there than in Germany? In this context, many Germans are concerned with the question of vaccination protection despite mutations. The virologist is optimistic here. Most of the cases in the UK were “mostly between the ages of 10 and 36”. Many of them have not yet been vaccinated. According to this, some cases also occurred in people with a primary vaccination, and a few in those who were fully vaccinated. Often, however, such individual cases can also be traced back to previous illnesses that can reduce vaccination protection.

Nevertheless: “The important message is that you can get an infection despite being vaccinated,” emphasized the virologist. A 100 percent security is simply not given. Precisely for this reason, caution should continue to be required. (vs)