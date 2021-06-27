OfVeronika Silberg shut down

Despite the success of the vaccination, the corona numbers in Israel are skyrocketing again. Children are particularly affected. A harbinger for autumn in Germany?

Tel Aviv / Berlin – How did we envy Israel. When the first vaccinations against the coronavirus were administered in this country, one pointed the finger at the great vaccination model in the Middle East. It seemed to work here. Here the pandemic seemed under control.

But not for the first time the coronavirus teaches us better. More than half of Israel’s population are now fully vaccinated (according to John Hopkins 56.95%). However, the particularly contagious corona mutation “Delta” has been spreading here for a good week. A harbinger for Germany, as Karl Lauterbach prophesied?

Corona in Israel: epidemologist considers Delta wave “worrying”

“It is indeed worrying,” says Hajo Zeeb from the Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology in Bremen. In an interview with the German Press Agency, he reports how outbreaks are taking place again despite the high vaccination rate. “On the other hand, it is also true that fortunately difficult courses are rare,” says Zeeb. A “rushing through” of the infection by the group of those who have not been vaccinated or who have not yet been infected is still not to be desired, “because it leads to avoidable suffering and possibly also long-term consequences.”

Delta variant in Israel: 90 percent of corona infections are affected

There had just been easing across Israel. In mid-June, the number of infections per day had slipped into the single digits. They have been back over 100 for a week. On Thursday, the reported cases rose to 227. On Friday, the government reintroduced the mask requirement indoors.

According to investigations by the Israeli Ministry of Health, 90 percent of the corona cases were infected with the Delta variant. Around half are apparently vaccinated. Most of those infected are children.

Delta outbreaks in Israel: return travelers and children particularly affected

On Israeli television, the Corona officer Nachman Asch explains the increasing numbers of returnees and “quarantine breakers”. “Compliance with the quarantine is our Achilles heel,” said Asch. This is how the disease is spreading in the moment. He called for people not to fly abroad if possible, especially with unvaccinated children. Several outbreaks have been linked to schools in the past few days, and hundreds have had to be quarantined.

According to the latest RKI figures, the delta proportion of corona infections in Germany is still small, but is increasing rapidly and was 15 percent in the second week of June. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) emphasized Israel’s demography in this context: Israel is a relatively young country compared to Germany. As in Germany, the willingness to be immunized increases with age. He could only advertise to younger people to take advantage of the vaccination offer. Show Israel that too. (vs)