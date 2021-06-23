OfVeronika Silberg shut down

The Corona variant Delta is also spreading in Germany. The share in the infection process doubles. But why is the mutation so dangerous?

Berlin – The Coronavirus mutation Delta worries the authorities, the Minister of Health and the Chancellor in Germany. “We are still walking on thin ice,” warned Merkel on Wednesday when she was probably the last government poll as Chancellor in the Bundestag.

According to the report by the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday evening, the proportion of the coronavirus variant is increasing delta strong in Germany. Compared to the previous week, it has almost doubled to 15.1 percent. That is still a low level. Nonetheless, concerns are still great, especially with a view to outbreaks like France or Lisbon. But why actually? What makes the Delta variant so dangerous?

Coronavirus variant Delta: Spike protein and T cells – this is how an infection works

Corona viruses dock on human cells: This process changes when mutated. © Science Photo Library via www.imago-images.de

The moment of infection is decisive. Coronaviruses then dock with the so-called spike proteins on human receptors, more precisely on ACE 2 Proteins. Harmful genetic material is transferred. “Some mutations increase the transferability of the virus by improving the binding to the receptor,” explains the mirror in an animation. This process can also weaken the immune response of vaccinated or congenital people.

The mutation changes the virus in such a way that antibodies no longer react as reliably. The viruses can also evade the body’s defensive T cells. The immune system no longer recognizes the virus as a serious threat. It is easier to get corona.

Vaccination protection despite the Delta variant? Why the corona mutation is so dangerous

According to previous studies, the vaccines approved in Germany protect against such a delta infection. If you only have the first vaccination behind you, you should be careful. According to the RKI, vaccination protection is significantly reduced here. (vs)

