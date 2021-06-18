“The Delta variant concern has now been reported by 29 out of 53 countries in the WHO European Region. Remember: wear a face mask, wash your hands and watch the distance.” To take stock of the Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and the presence in Europe of this mutant identified for the first time in India is Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, which in a tweet reminds us of the importance of respecting anti-contagion measures and not letting our guard down.





The expert posted a recent interview with the German broadcaster DW, in which he explained that “the fact that there is a rapid spread of the Delta variant means that the virus still has the upper hand”. He adds: “When can we go back to work as usual? Simple, get the vaccine when it’s your turn. 32% of people in the WHO European Region have received a dose, far from our 80% vaccination coverage target. “.