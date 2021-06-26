Increase the administration times between before and the second dose gods vaccines increases the risk of circulation of variants of the Coronavirus resistant to antibodies and it is precisely “what is happening with the Delta variant“. The complaint comes fromimmunologist of the University of Padua, Antonella Viola, which asks “not to postpone the calls after the holidays”, especially to those over fifty.

“When the UK he decided to extend L’interval of time between there before and there second dose gods mRNA vaccines I declared mine concern, explaining what to generate partial immunity in the population during a pandemic favors the circulation of antibody resistant variants“He wrote today Violet on his official profile Facebook. “This is what is happening with the Delta variant“.

In short, the strategy adopted by London to give minimal coverage to as many people as possible, albeit laudable in intentions, gave the virus time to adapt. In this way, in fact, explains the immunologist, the Coronavirus becomes “not only more transmissible but also less sensitive ai antibodies“. “For this reason, as now indicated on the site ECDC, who has received only one dose, can he not only get infected but also to get sick“, He observes Violet. “So here is now the race a make calls quickly: it is better to cover people over 50 than to vaccinate children. This too should have been obvious right away ”.

Hence, the expert’s appeal: “Errors aside, for citizens the message is: everyone must be vaccinated because no one will enjoy herd immunity (which, as I have been saying for months, will not be achieved); you have to make the call without postponing until after the holidays; until you are fully vaccinated (10 days after the second dose), you must continue to use masks and spacers. Only after the complete vaccination course can we feel safe ”.

There Delta variant of the Coronavirus experts are increasingly worried, especially following the increase in infections in the UK, where the new strain has become dominant. Across the Channel, despite 32 million vaccinated with both doses and 80 percent of the adult population with only one, at the beginning of the month the infections returned at their highest since February. Not only that: even today Israel had to reintroduce theobligation to wear the masks indoors due to new outbreaks of Covid.

Meanwhile, the so-called Indian variant also begins to take hold in Italy. According to the preliminary investigation of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the Delta variant it concerns 16.8 percent of the infected in our country (a month ago it was 4.2 percent). “Within a few weeks and in any case during the summer the Delta variant will be dominant”, the ISS president warned, Silvio Brusaferro. Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the technical-scientific committee and president of the Superior Health Council, does not exclude that new ones may be necessary in the future red areas to isolate and reduce the infection as much as possible. Also because – as highlighted by the EMA – a single dose of vaccine does not adequately cover “the so-called Indian variant.

Meanwhile, just in the last hours, in the Biellese it is registered a new outbreak of Covid attributable to the Delta variant. At least three people, including one already vaccinated with both doses, have been infected after attending a dinner at the sanctuary of San Giovanni d’Andorno, in the Alta Valle del Cervo, which had to suspend the tourist and religious activities.