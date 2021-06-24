The Delta variant of Covid worries the US, and comes the appeal by experts and institutions addressed to parents to vaccinate the over 12. In the text also the reassurance on side effects, myocarditis reported after administration in young people and defined “extremely rare “. “Covid vaccines are safe and effective and prevent Covid-19 disease. They will help protect you and your family and protect the community. We strongly encourage all those 12 years of age and older who are eligible to receive them. get vaccinated, as the benefits of vaccination far outweigh any harm. Especially with the troubling Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 circulating more and more and having an easier impact on young people, the risks of not getting vaccinated are far greater than any rare side effect of vaccines “, reads the joint declaration signed first by the Department of Health (HHS, with Rachel Levine) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with Director Rochelle Walensky), which descend in field together with experts, from pediatricians to cardiologists. The list includes the Association of Family Physicians and Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Academy of Pediatrics (Aap) and the American Heart Association, but also organizations that bring together nurses, public health experts, the American Medical Association, and many other associations.





“As doctors, nurses, health care professionals and public health experts, many of them parents, we understand the significant interest many have in the safety of Covid vaccines, particularly young people. Today, the CDC Advisory Committee on Health Practices immunization (ACIP) met to discuss the latest data on reports of mild cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue, myocarditis and pericarditis, after Covid vaccination among young people. The facts are clear – the experts conclude – this is an extremely rare side effect and only an extremely small number of people will experience it after vaccination. ”

“It is important to emphasize – the experts continue – that” in young people who experience this rare effect, “most cases are mild and individuals often recover on their own or with minimal treatment. Furthermore, we know that myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common if you contract Covid-19 and the risks for the heart of Covid infection can be more serious “.

The appeal is aimed in particular at parents: “If you catch Covid-19, you could become seriously ill and be hospitalized or even die. Even if your infection is mild, you or your child could experience long-term symptoms. such as neurological problems or reduced lung function, “experts warn. “We recommend that you get vaccinated right away if you haven’t done so yet. It’s the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, the community and return to a more normal lifestyle safely and quickly.”