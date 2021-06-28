The circulation of the Delta variant pushes the Italian government to reflect on a possible one “Remodeling” of the Green Pass, which would be released no more after 15 days after the first dose of Covid vaccine, but only after the second dose. The Undersecretary of Health spoke about this scenario, Pierpaolo Sileri.

“It is likely that the Delta variant will force us to reshape the Green pass, releasing it after the second dose of vaccine: but it is too early to say, we are still waiting for the data of one or two weeks “, said Sileri, speaking during the program 24Morning up Radio 24. “The choice to issue the Green pass after the first dose it wasn’t a mistake, ”claimed the M5S exponent. “So the data told us this. At the moment a modification is not needed but must be put in the works: as a doctor and not as a politician, I say that probably there will be a remodeling“.

In any case, Sileri remains cautious: “I would wait 14 days for the analysis of the data arriving from the United Kingdom and for the control of the prevalence of the Delta variant in Italy, currently close to 20 percent. We wait to understand how much it rises in a week. And then I would think about this ”, adds the undersecretary. As for the second dose of vaccines, “I would try to stay closer to 3 weeks for the booster for Pfizer and 4 weeks for Moderna, compared to 42 days. In very dynamic way: if we have stretched before, to have more doses with the third wave in progress, now it is better to stay closer to 21-28 days to guarantee the second dose as soon as possible “. The one against Covid, added Sileri, “is a dynamic battle. The virus is dynamic and we must be ready to adapt. At the moment there is no need for a change to the green passport, but it must be put in place. Data analysis will tell us ”.

Asked about the hypothesis of the reshaping of the green pass, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza he said: “Right now, this morning, 13 million and 700 thousand people” in Italy “have already downloaded the Green pass and I think this is a very positive fact. It signals that there is a great deal of attention and that this mechanism that we have also built at the European level is working. It is clear that all other evaluations will be made step by step ”.

