“UEFA must consider very carefully” the possibility of playing “the semifinals and the final” of the European Championships “at Wembley” because there is “asymmetry” on the part of the United Kingdom, “which imposes restrictions on British citizens traveling to the EU but it accepts a massive presence of European visitors ”to attend the matches. This was reiterated by the EU vice president, Margaritis Schinas.

Even “the idea of ​​a full stadium at a time when we are so worried about the Delta variant” should “make UEFA reflect”, underlined Schinas, adding that “Merkel, Draghi and many MEPs share the same concerns”.

The German government, on the other hand, has asked for a reduction in the number of spectators inside the Wembley stadium in London, the scene of the semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020: “I find it irresponsible – the German sports minister told the German press, Horst Seehofer – that tens of thousands of people gather in confined spaces in countries classified at risk due to the highly contagious Delta variant ».

Seehofer then urged the British government and UEFA to review the rule by drastically reducing the number of fans admitted to the stadium, assuming a capacity of 20%. In a few hours Germany and England will compete in the penultimate round of the European championships, in front of about 45 thousand fans, or about 50% of the total. For the final act, whose races are scheduled for 6-7-11 July, an increase of up to 75% is expected, or about 60 thousand spectators.

