On the Delta variant of the covid and vaccinations, Italy should follow Israel’s example. It supports it Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health for the coronavirus emergency and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome, who reminds Adnkronos Salute how the complete vaccination course is more protective against the variant.





On the expanded vaccination with a single dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, postponing the second, “England pays a risk that could become a risk. And it has become. In fact, it finds itself with a very high percentage of the population that has not concluded the vaccination cycle. A strategy that responded to an emergency logic, I do not mean that it did wrong, but Israel did better, which vaccinated completely quickly “, he explains, hoping precisely that Italy will follow the Israel model .

“If we have to choose a point of reference – continues Ricciardi – it is Israel that launched the vaccination campaign focusing on the two doses in the shortest possible time. And today it has vaccinated almost 80% of citizens”. Easy for a small population? “Of course, but no Italian region that is the size of Israel has managed to achieve those results. If Italy pursues the right path with the right procurement we can do what Israel did.”