“The main variable” to be taken into consideration “is the Delta variant, Indian, which according to British estimates showed a transmissibility greater than 60% compared to the Uk variant which in turn was 60% more transmissible than the original Wuhan virus. This has led to a number of Covid cases in GB exceeding 10,000 per day “. Thus the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, during the press conference on the analysis of the data of the COVID-19 regional monitoring of the Control Room. “It is true that a large part of the British population was vaccinated in a hurry with a single dose and it has been seen that this partial immune evasion that this variant can give means that the single dose may not cover – he added – And ‘the reason so the British have now hastened to complete the vaccination cycle of people vaccinated with a single dose. A scheme that we in Italy have never abandoned, even if we lengthen the intervals between the first and second doses “.





“We were just seeing the first data from the Surveillance Platform of the Higher Institute of Health today and I must say that the percentage of Covid cases found in vaccinated people is very low. The analyzes are underway, but these are really minimal numbers. The overwhelming majority of those who have become infected in Italy up to now is represented by people who have not been vaccinated above all, or who have been incompletely vaccinated “, underlined Rezza.