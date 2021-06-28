Delta variant in Italy, with the circulation of the coronavirus mutation, destined to become dominant also in our country, is there a risk of new mini lockdowns with red zones? “I’m afraid so”. If necessary “we will have to go very flexibly perhaps to have to do as in Israel, at times when there may be a slightly wider diffusion and in” specific “territories,” even red areas. Unfortunately this is the need “. He explained it to ‘Agorà Estate’ on Rai3 Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the State University of Milan.





Read also

The one with the pandemic coronavirus “will be a coexistence – the expert specified – obviously much more civil, given the large amount of vaccines” gradually administered, “but with a progression. The point – he warned – is not to underestimate a disease that in most cases it is not serious, but for this very reason it spreads and spreads well “.

Pregliasco then speaks of people as “the De Manzoni, who always minimize and find the way, I don’t understand why, to let their guard down” even “in moments of maximum emergency”, says The virologist of the State University of Milan, addressing the co-director of ‘La Verità’, he too was seen connected in transmission.

“She always finds the opportunity to minimize, it’s incredible, even in moments of maximum emergency,” noted the doctor. “And you always find the opportunity to dramatize”, replied the journalist, specifying that he referred in his speech to “experts from the Technical Scientific Committee” and pointing out that the virologist in the past “proposed tanning with a mask”.

“It was a provocation to joke”, smiled Pregliasco, reiterating however that “it is right to worry: we have seen what is happening in the world, the virus will run again and we will need to live with it”.