Due to the massive expansion of the Delta variant, flights from Great Britain are no longer allowed to land in Hong Kong from Thursday.

Hong Kong – The United Kingdom is classified as an “extremely high risk country”, the Hong Kong government announced on Monday. As a result, planes are no longer allowed to fly to the airport of the former British crown colony in the south of China. Transit travel should also be stopped.

Hongkon’s government evaluates the test results of international travelers and then classifies countries into different risk categories. If more cases or certain variants are introduced, this affects the classification of the country of origin. In Great Britain, the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, has spread massively despite the well-advanced vaccination campaign. The seven-day incidence is now back at just under 124. (dpa)