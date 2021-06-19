The delta variant continues to expand. But how effective is the corona vaccination against the dangerous mutation? Is it enough as protection?

The so-called delta variant is spreading rapidly. Since it is, according to scientists, significantly more contagious than the wild form of Sars-CoV-2, the World Health Organization (WHO) has the mutation, first detected in India, as “worrying”. But how can you protect yourself from the delta variant? Is the current AHA formula sufficient for protection (keep your distance, observe hygiene rules and wear a mask in everyday life)?

Even if laboratory tests show that it is apparently more resistant to vaccines than other variants, the most important protection against the delta variant is the corona vaccination. Especially the Second vaccination with Biontech, Moderna and Astrazeneca is crucial to contain the B.1.617.2 variant. “If you are not vaccinated, you have an increased risk and you have to pay attention,” says virologist Prof. Dr. Nicole Fischer from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.