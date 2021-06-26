JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The “Delta” variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, appears to be prevailing in new cases of the disease in South Africa, local scientists said Saturday.

South Africa is the country hardest hit by Covid-19 in Africa in terms of infections and deaths. The country is experiencing a third wave of the disease and registered more than 18,000 new cases on Friday.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told reporters that the peak of the third wave is now likely to exceed that of the previous wave recorded in January.

(By Alexander Winning)

