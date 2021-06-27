OfVeronika Silberg shut down

It can go that fast: Once a role model in the fight against pandemics, Australia has to close again due to rising corona numbers. Sydney is shut down.

Sydney – It all feels a bit like a year ago: The corona numbers in Australia are increasing. The streets of the metropolis Sydney are empty. “It feels like a déjà-vu – like last year, after life was pretty normal for so long,” said an Australian in an interview with Tagesschau.

A large part of the city of five million has not been allowed to leave his house since Wednesday. On Saturday 6:00 p.m. local time, the regional government sealed off the entire Greater Sydney area, the Blue Mountains and the nearby coastal communities. The greater Darwin area in the north of the country was added on Sunday. There are also new restrictions in the metropolis of Perth.

Delta variant is to blame: Another lockdown frustrates Australia – “another step”

Corona infections in Australia are increasing: Sydney’s streets are empty again. © dpa / Mick Tsikas

In New South Wales, the state in which Sydney is also located, the number of locally transmitted corona cases rose from seven to more than a hundred within a week. The local head of government Gladys Berejiklian justified the two-week lockdown at a press conference with the rapid spread of the Delta variant. “Due to the increased risk of infection, we expect the number of cases to rise well above the current figures in the next few days. We suspect that people in quarantine have already infected their entire household. “

Until the beginning of July, residents are only allowed to leave their house for shopping, visiting the doctor or doing sports, as well as for jobs that cannot be done from the home office. Many Australians are frustrated by the renewed corona restrictions. “Today it just feels like another kick while you slowly get up again,” a 32-year-old baker from Sydney complained to the AFP news agency.

Former role model Australia tightened corona measures – is vaccination too slow?

Australia had the coronaInfections with border closings and strict quarantine rules already largely contained at the beginning of the year. In total, the authorities have counted more than 30,000 corona cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 910 people have died. Critics also blame the country’s slow vaccination rate for the rising numbers. So far, only 7.2 million cans have gone to the 25 million people in Australia. (vs)

List of rubric lists: © Mick Tsikas