All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the current global coronavirus pandemic, change their genetic code or mutate slowly over time. While many of these changes do not have a noticeable effect on the properties of the virus, some can lead to more transmissible variants or lead to more serious illness, according to a study published in the scientific journal ‘Science of The Total Environment’.

To date, the World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged five of the so-called “variants of concern” that have demonstrated an increase in transmissibility, more severe presentations, or a reduction in the effectiveness of the public health measures used. Two worrisome variants are currently in circulation – Delta, which first emerged in late 2020, and the faster-spreading but less severe Omicron, which emerged late last year.

“The continuous circulation of SARS-CoV-2 results in mutations and the emergence of several variants,” explained the authors of the study, carried out by microbiologist Professor Ariel Kushmaro from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel. “Until now, whenever a new dominant variant appeared, it outperformed its predecessor after a short parallel period.”

“The latest variant of concern, Omicron, is rapidly spreading around the world with record morbidity reports. Unlike the Delta variant, previously considered the main variant of concern in most countries, including Israel, the dynamics of the Ômicron variant showed different characteristics”, stressed the experts, who, in their study, used sensitive matrices capable of detecting and distinguishing between the different variants of the coronavirus in wastewater.

Because of this, analysis of the distribution of the virus in wastewater can continue to provide indications of where Covid-19 may be active, even as the rates of PCR and lateral flow tests decline. Ariel Kushmaro and colleagues monitored the presence of viral particles in the sewage system of Beersheba, southern Israel, from December 2021 to January 2022, covering the initial Delta-Omicron interactions in the city in real time and reported that they predicted that would see the Delta variant decrease as the levels of the Ômicron variant increase.

However, “in contrast to the expected dynamics, the results received from wastewater detection indicated an enigmatic circulation of the Delta variant, even with increased levels of the Ômicron variant.” “Despite this, the future development and dynamics of the two side-by-side variants are still mostly unknown.”

“Of course, there are many factors involved, but our model indicates that there could be another outbreak of Delta or another variant of coronavirus this summer.”

