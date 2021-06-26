From England to Russia to Australia, the contagion alarm for the Delta or Indian variant of the coronavirus is growing in the world, which is also in the spotlight in Italy. Tomorrow, June 28, our country becomes all white zone: the risk of resorting to the red zone to stem any outbreaks, however, is real.





Outside of Italy, there has been a record increase in Covid cases Great Britain where the Delta variant of Sars-Cov-2 is now predominant. In the last 24 hours, 18,270 infections have been recorded, the highest number since last February 5, and 23 deaths. 83 percent of adults received one dose of the vaccine and 61.2 percent two.

In Sidney, in Australia, a two-week lockdown was announced. The New Wales government has told the population to stay home – with exceptions for work, shopping and medical reasons – in the Sydney metropolitan area and nearby Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong areas. which will be in lockdown until 9 July. In the past 24 hours, 29 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the state of New Wales. Thanks also to the closure of the borders, Australia has managed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country, where about 30,400 cases and 900 victims have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Russia, where Covid cases continue to increase – the new infections were 21,665, the highest number since last January 21 and 619 deaths in the last 24 hours – the deputy director of the Central Research Institute in Epidemiology, the academic of sciences , Aleksandr Gorelov, denounced that the Delta variant of Sars-Cov-2 is becoming prevalent. Many patients are now young and very young.

And theHolland, which since yesterday lifted most of the anti-Covid restrictions – insisting however on maintaining a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between people – urged the utmost caution in view of the danger of the spread of the Delta variant.

In Italy, “with regard to the circulation of the variants” of Sars-CoV-2 “the ministry and the Regions are raising the level of guard, especially due to a certain circulation of the Delta variant – underlined the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health , Gianni Rezza – For this reason it is necessary to continue with the vaccination campaign in order to try to immunize as many people as possible with the full cycle and at the same time it is important to maintain prudent individual behaviors “.

“There is an increasing number of outbreaks of variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, in particular of the Delta variant which, as we know, has greater transmissibility and which must make us pay considerable attention” said the president of the Higher Institute of Health. (Iss), Silvio Brusaferro.

The data in Italy will be on Monday, when “the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) will disseminate the data of what is called flash survery which gives us a precise and accurate idea of ​​what is the spread of what we call the Delta variant. or Indian “explained the coordinator of the technical-scientific committee for the Covid emergency and president of the Higher Health Council, Franco Locatelli . The diffusion figure of the Delta variant in Italy from the preliminary survey is 16% “it will be defined more reliably but we are below 20%”, confirmed Locatelli.