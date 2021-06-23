The delta variant is also spreading in Israel. The number of corona cases is increasing. The country is now imposing new, tough corona measures.

Tel Aviv – Israel * made looks with its corona vaccination campaign. Almost half of the population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus *. But the number of corona cases is increasing. Now Israel is imposing restrictions again.

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that masks must be worn again at Ben Gurion International Airport, at border crossings and in medical facilities. In addition, fines equivalent to around 1,290 euros should be imposed on parents whose children violate quarantine regulations.

Israel: Quarantine also for vaccinated and convalescent people

Vaccinated or convalescents are also to be sent to quarantine in the future if they have had contact with a person who has been infected with a “dangerous variant” of the coronavirus. This also applies to contact with infected people in airplanes. So far, vaccinated and convalescent people have been exempted from the quarantine obligation.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke of a “new outbreak” of the corona virus in the country on Tuesday evening. He also instructed the re-establishment of the so-called Corona cabinet. He appealed to Israelis not to travel abroad for no reason.

Delta variant: new corona outbreak in Israel

On the second day in a row, more than 100 new corona cases were registered within 24 hours, as the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday. According to official information, most of them are related to the delta variant of the virus. This was first discovered in India and is considered particularly contagious. There are many younger people among the newly infected in Israel.

In Israel, a country of nine million people, more than 5.5 million people have already received a first corona vaccination, and around 5.2 million people also received the second dose.

The virologist Christian Drosten sees Germany in a good starting position with a view to the spread of the Delta variant *. He relies on the corona vaccination. The number of corona cases in this country is falling – all information can be found in our Corona news ticker. (dpa / ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA