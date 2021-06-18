The Delta variant, first detected in India, has spread to more than 80 countries and continues to mutate as global transmission increases, said Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist who leads the World Health Organization’s technical team ( WHO), cited by CNBC.

The WHO official also referred to the existence of a mutation in the Indian variant, which she called ‘Delta Plus’. “There may be an additional mutation identified,” said Maria Van Kerkhove.

+ Variant Lambda spreads across South America and worries WHO

Studies have already shown that this variant is even more transmissible than the other variants and causes more severe symptoms of the disease, but the WHO says that more comprehensive studies are still needed to confirm these conclusions and to analyze how the variant is mutating.

This variant already represents more than 50% of the cases detected in several European countries, surpassing the English variant

WHO is currently monitoring more than 50 different Covid variants, although not all of them have the characteristics to be a threat. On Tuesday (15) another ‘of interest’ variant detected by scientists in South America, called ‘lambda’, was added.

