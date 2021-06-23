ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The virologist Christian Drosten sees Germany in a good starting position with a view to the spread of the delta variant. He relies on the corona vaccination.

Berlin – The corona numbers in Germany continue to decrease. On Wednesday (June 23), the nationwide seven-day incidence was 7.2. But the spread of the delta variant of the corona virus is a cause for concern. Several federal states recently reported a noticeable increase in the proportion of the variant in new infections, in Hesse, according to health minister Kai Klose (Greens), it already accounts for more than a fifth of new infections. On Wednesday evening, new data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on the spread of the mutation are expected.

Delta variant: Drosten sees Germany in a good starting position

Most recently, the proportion of the delta variant in Germany in a random sample was around six percent (week from May 31 to June 6). That was an increase compared to the previous weeks, but the trend in the absolute number of records is declining. For the RKI’s new virus variant report, it is to be expected that the delta variant has spread further in many parts of Germany – albeit at an overall low level.

Delta has long been the dominant variant in England. The number of infections there has recently risen again significantly, and planned easing had to be postponed. The virologist Christian Drosten, however, sees Germany in a better starting position. He explained that in the new episode of NDR-Podcasts “Coronavirus Update”. The spread of the Delta variant in England developed from a seven-day incidence of 25. “You hadn’t slowed down as far as we’ve already done in Germany,” explained Drosten.

Delta variant in Germany: Drosten appeals – “We just have to vaccinate quickly”

In addition, the Charité virologist pointed out that there was probably not such a high number of independent entries of the Corona variant – for example directly from India – after Germany. “That is why it may not be the case with us,” predicted Drosten. Another big advantage is that the summer holidays are coming up in this country. It is even possible that a period of rest can be achieved, “during which we can initially relatively irrelevant whether the delta virus is there or not”. However, this should not be taken for granted: “Then we have to know, of course, things will start in autumn if we have not vaccinated enough.”

Virologist Christian Drosten sees Germany in a good starting position with a view to the Delta variant. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

“We just have to vaccinate quickly,” was Drosten’s appeal. According to the virologist, it would be optimal if all adults had themselves fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, this is not achievable in practice, he admitted. It is important to raise awareness of the importance of the corona vaccination in the population. “That is really what we have to do now,” said Drosten.

Delta variant in Germany: Infected probably with a higher viral load – vaccination protection equivalent

The expert did not want to determine in the new podcast episode whether the delta variant could lead to a trend reversal in the infection process in summer or autumn. However, according to Drosten, it would be a “very bad signal” if the new RKI data showed a doubling of the proportion of the delta variant in the weekly cycle. The values ​​always refer to a point in time two weeks ago. In retrospect, this is no longer controllable. Therefore, there is a risk of further doubling in the following week, so Drosten. “If that were the case, then we just have to be prepared for the fact that other effects run the way they did in England with the Delta variant.”

The virologist from the Berlin Charité also reported on his own laboratory data. Accordingly, there are initial indications that those infected with the delta variant have an even higher viral load than those infected with the alpha variant (B.1.1.7). In addition, there are signals that the courses in the delta variant are more difficult, explained Drosten. The protection provided by the first vaccination is also considered to be weaker. The protection against a serious course of the disease for fully vaccinated people is equivalent to the alpha variant, the expert assured. (ph / dpa)

