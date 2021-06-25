Delta Covid variant in Italy and vaccine protection, new details and updates emerge from a circular from the Ministry of Health. Based on the latest available evidence, the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is 40-60% more transmissible than Alpha (Β.1.1.7) and may be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization, reads in the circular of the Ministry of Health, signed by the general director of health prevention, Gianni Rezza, for the purpose: “Updating the classification of the new SarS-CoV-2 variants, their diffusion in Italy and strengthening of tracing, with particular reference to Delta variant “.





In the circular, addressed to the competent bodies, an update of the global classification of the new variants is reported, recalling the criteria that characterize the variants of interest (Variant of Interest, Voi) and the variants that cause concern (Variants of Concern , Voc), based on what has recently been defined by the WHO. The Delta variant is one of those that cause concern.

“There is evidence – it is written in the circular – that those who have received only the first dose of a vaccination that involves the administration of two doses to complete the anti-Covid vaccination cycle, are less protected against infection with the Delta variant versus infection with other variants, regardless of the type of vaccine administered “.”Completion of the vaccination cycle – the circular continues – instead it provides protection against the Delta variant almost equivalent to that observed against the Alpha variant“.

According to the tables in the circular, the probability and impact of Delta variant infection in the general population is low (both in terms of probability, impact, and total risk) in those who have received full Covid vaccination. On the other hand, in people not vaccinated or vaccinated with a single dose, the probability of infection is ‘very high’ while the impact is ‘high’ and the total risk ranges from ‘high’ to ‘very’ high. In fully vaccinated fragile populations the total risk ranges from ‘low’ to ‘moderate’ and the probability is ‘moderate’. For the frail unvaccinated, all the risks are ‘very high’.

Regarding the “probability and impact of infection with the Delta variant”, “it is recommended to continue closely monitor the circulation of variants of the SarS-CoV-2 virus, strengthen case and contact tracing activities case and to promptly and scrupulously apply both the planned transmission containment measures and the isolation and quarantine measures in the event of a suspected or confirmed Voc Delta “reads the circular.