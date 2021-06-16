“The Indian variant spreads better than the English one. It is a struggle and it does not necessarily mean that it should be lost. The illusion that we are not in Italy and we will not arrive is evident that we already have it at home” . Thus Massimo Galli, director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, guest of Agorà, on RaiTre. “We need to engage more with tracking,” suggested the virologist.





“It is likely that the Delta variant at this time is underestimated – he underlined – For some time now I have been recommending greater investments and greater activities on tracing, with sequencing activities. It is something that happens only partially and in this way it is not possible to cover everything that is necessary. In Great Britain they have set up a war machine that churns out an incredible amount of sequences. We have the mouse roar in comparison. We would have to work a little more ”.

“Do you know what my problem is? Some of the hospitalized and dead in England “for Delta variant” were people maybe even vaccinated with 2 doses who did not respond to the vaccine. We have a small, thin but important slice of people who don’t respond to the vaccine. It is necessary to decide on alternative strategies from the point of view of vaccination or give indications of protection. The vaccine alone does not guarantee the green stamp ”, added the expert.

“The data of the anti-Covid vaccine is that it protects against the consequences of the Delta variant for hospitalization, resuscitation and mortality. Three serious realities – recalled Galli – The vaccine is less effective to protect us against infection. In my opinion the individual immune response matters a lot “.