UVacationers who return to Germany from abroad should, according to Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), be closely checked for vaccination cards and negative corona tests at the borders. This is what the CSU politician, who is also chairman of the conference of health ministers, said of “Bild am Sonntag” with a view to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

“In contrast to last summer, nationwide test systems have been set up throughout Germany. It is crucial that tests are carried out before entry and that the test certificates are not just randomly checked at the border crossings and airports, ”says Holetschek. The federal government and the state are in close coordination to ensure close controls during the travel time, said Holetschek.

Delta variant dominates in Portugal

The delta variant is spreading more and more in Europe. It is now the predominant virus variant in Portugal. According to data from the health authority DGS from Friday evening, it now accounts for more than 50 percent of all new infections nationwide – in the greater Lisbon area it is even more than 70 percent. The Delta variant, which first appeared in India, has overtaken the alpha mutant first discovered in England in Portugal, which was still predominant in May.

The strong spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has led to a renewed increase in the number of infections in Portugal. In some regions, stricter restrictions apply again. In Lisbon, the opening times of restaurants and shops have been partially restricted again, and with a few exceptions, the region is not allowed to enter or leave on weekends.

Because of the strong spread of the delta variant, the federal government classified Portugal as a virus variant area on Friday evening. From Tuesday at midnight, particularly strict rules will apply again when re-entering Germany. The German travel company Olimar therefore wants to bring back several hundred German citizens quickly. The company from Cologne, which specializes in Portugal, has offered its guests a timely return by Monday evening, the company said.