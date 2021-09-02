“We do not terrorize the risks of the Delta variant for children, that is, this can also affect children and we know it, there have been hospitalized children and even, few, deaths. Some young patients have had problems especially those with previous diseases, but this reinforces the concept that even children must be vaccinated in the age groups that they can today. However, let us avoid alarmist tones “. He points this out to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious diseases department at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, commenting on some statements by Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, who spoke of how “with the Delta variant, which is very contagious, Covid is hitting in a strong way even children and they are dying, even in Italy “.

“If the virus does not circulate in the family because parents and grandparents are vaccinated, children become infected less. We should have greater protection for younger children who currently do not have the opportunity to be vaccinated and we must pay great attention to these”, he remarks Bassetti.

As for “the variant Mu is fundamental the fifth mutation at global level of the coronavirus, it comes from South America, Ecuador and Colombia, but to date its spread worldwide is less than 0.1%. So we avoid the usual terrorism of the variants and excessive alarmism, certainly it could be resistant to vaccines but we need to know more and at the moment it concerns South America “, explains Bassetti to Adnkronos Salute.

The Mu variant “has developed in countries where vaccination has not been carried out and in which the virus circulates freely – he remarks – so we continue to say what we have always said: we circulate Covid less and to do so we need to vaccinate everyone. on the variants but it is too early to reach conclusions on this new variant, much more data is needed “.