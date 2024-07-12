Emulators have always been a huge hit and now that they are legal in the Apple App Store they are becoming one of the most downloaded apps. Delta was already popular among gamers but is now becoming more popular among casual players.

According to its developers, Delta already has more than 10 million users on the iPhone alone. That number of users could therefore increase with availability on the iPad.

10 million players are already enjoying the Delta emulator

To celebrate this milestone, the developers are introducing the first major update, fully optimized for iPad. Delta 1.6 is now available on AltStore PAL and soon on the App Store. The release brings with it a brand new 100% legal logo.

Designed for Apple’s tablet, this version includes exclusive iPadOS features such as support for Handoff from iPhone, opening multiple Delta windows, and even playing Delta in Stage Manager or Split View.

Additionally, all console skins are optimized for the iPad and allow for full-screen play.

The Update for Phone includes additional app icon options for current and former Patreon members, a new long-press menu button gesture to perform common actions, and support for melonDS core 0.9.5 to improve compatibility with DS games, and much more.

The Delta 1.6 version of the emulator will soon be on the App Store for users outside of Europe and is already available on the AltStore PAL marketplace for users in the European Union.