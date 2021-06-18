Lisbon was this Friday and it will be throughout this weekend for the people of Lisbon. Between surprised, outraged or simply resigned, the 2.9 million inhabitants of the metropolitan area faced a new perimeter closure at noon that will last, at least, until early Monday afternoon. The objective is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to the rest of the country as a result of mobility between the capital and the rest of the regions on Saturdays and Sundays.

The culprit is called Delta, formerly known as the Indian variant of the coronavirus, which has become an effective colonizing pathogen. Not only in Portugal, but also in Russia, the United Kingdom and Wales, whose authorities have decided to postpone the de-escalation for a month for fear of this mutation. The whole of Europe lives pending its evolution, aware that it is a matter of time and how things are done in health terms so that the mutation triggers infections, given its transmission capacity, up to 80% higher than the original Covid-19 .

Several experts from Germany and the United States agreed yesterday on a diagnosis: Delta will become the great pandemic problem in the world next fall. And the Old Continent will not be spared. Once the summer is over and temperatures drop, they estimate that it will become the predominant strain – in the UK it has already superseded the British variant (Alpha) itself – and will particularly affect population groups that have not yet been vaccinated. Right now, the WHO registers its presence in 70 countries, including Spain, although still at a very low level.

At the opposite extreme is the United Kingdom, with an almost 90% prevalence that has paralyzed its return to the new normal, and Russia, which yesterday recorded 17,929 infections, of which 9,000 occurred in Moscow, the highest figure since the beginning. of the pandemic a year ago. But both have been joined by the Welsh Government, which has announced the suspension of the reopening protocol that began last week due to the good prospects of a regressing epidemic. Five days have been enough to change the curve and jump from 184 daily cases of the Delta variant, registered on Monday, to the 488 reported yesterday by the Chief Minister, Mark Drakeford, who acknowledged that “it has entered Wales and has spread rapidly through the whole country. There is a sustained and accelerated transmission everywhere.

In fact, it has become the dominant virus and ¬four out of five infections bear its signature, which means that “once again we are faced with a serious public health situation,” he added. Drakeford has ordered the postponement of the exit plans from the crisis and the strict application of prevention measures until July 15 in an attempt to reduce the number of hospital admissions. All this, in a country where the infection rate rises to 22.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, lower than that of most regions of Europe.

“A reasonable measure”

Experts place the trigger for this upsurge in the liberalization of some restrictions on June 7. More or less the same thing that happens with Portugal. Many Lisbonites wondered yesterday how the country has gone from leading the health recovery in the EU to ending up once again closing the metropolitan area. The confinement includes 18 municipalities and prohibits 2.9 million inhabitants from leaving, at the same time as the entry of visitors. Perhaps that is why the residents of the capital yesterday enjoyed the semi-empty streets and terraces much less crowded than just seven days ago, to the anger of merchants and hoteliers.

The Ministry of Health has not managed to lower than a thousand daily infections (1,298) and 862 correspond to Lisbon, a greenhouse of the Indian mutant. The prime minister pointed out that the perimeter closure is a “reasonable measure” to prevent the virus from “spilling over”, because otherwise “the pandemic will increase again” throughout the nation.

And beyond. Despite the optimistic horizon drawn by vaccination, German Health Minister Jens Spahn also called yesterday to keep our guard up. “The question is not ‘if’, but ‘when’ the Delta variant will be the dominant one,” he warned.